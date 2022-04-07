Your links and products in one place
Take your brand to the world with Linklist: your link in bio, digital catalog, link shortener and QR code generator.
The success of your business starts with links
Ensure your digital presence, strengthen your brand's authority and optimize the time spent on processes with Linklist's tools.
All your brand information on a single page with the best features to get more clicks.
Master the digital
How to make your brand stand out online with Linklist tools
Traffic generation, excellent customer service and shopping experience. See everything you can optimize in managing your brand from day one with Linklist.
Explore nossas integrações com o WhatsApp, apps de localização, players de música e vídeo, além de funcionalidades como otimização de SEO pra fazer do seu link na bio uma verdadeira página de conversão.
Use the digital catalog to offer a fast and secure shopping experience and gain in productivity. Manage orders, view stock and customer data, register promotional prices and up to 10 photos/videos per product.
In the challenge of getting more clicks, a short and easy-to-remember URL is a trump card. With Linklist, you can shorten URLs, customize them, add UTM parameters and even generate a QR code of the link.
Who uses, trusts
More than 400,000 users have already boosted their products and links on the internet with Linklist.
Success stories
Success stories with Linklist
Check out some of the success stories and testimonials we've received from people who use our platform to consolidate their online presence and expand their connections. See what they have to say about their experience with Linklist and be part of this journey of growth and success.
The most practical way to convert messages into sales!
Optimize your brand's service management via WhatsApp. Communicate with your target audience without complications.Try WhatsApp button
Linklist fits in all pockets
Plans and prices that adapt to all types of business